The Starbucks Unions’ Next Fight

As more and more service industry workers vote to unionize, companies are betting on just waiting them out.

Unions have won more elections in 2022 than they have in nearly 20 years, and they’re making in-roads in high-turnover, retail and service jobs like Starbucks, Chipotle and Amazon. As corporate leaders close down stores, fire union stalwarts, and stall bargaining, unionized workers fear they may never get a contract.

Guest: Rani Molla, senior correspondent at Recode covering business, technology, and the future of work.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Elena Schwartz, Carmel Delshad, and Madeline Ducharme, with help from Anna Phillips, and Jared Downing.

