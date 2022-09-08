The DeSantis Ally on the School Board
Florida Republicans say they have a simple plan for education. Implementation has been more complicated.
Under Governor Ron DeSantis, the Parental Rights in Education Act—what critics call the “Don’t Say Gay” bill—and “curriculum transparency” laws are going into effect in Florida schools. Supporters say the laws are there to protect students and keep them from being “indoctrinated.” But the state now faces a “critical teacher shortage” and teachers are pointing to state intervention as a reason for low morale.
Guest: Bridget Ziegler, Sarasota County school board member and co-founder of Moms for Liberty.
