Best of 2022 | Ginni Thomas Wanted a Revolution

As we wrap up summer this week, we’re revisiting some of our favorite stories from this year. This episode originally aired on March 30, 2022.

Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, is a fervent right-wing activist. She was also a supporter of the attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results, as evidenced by a batch of texts shared with the congressional committee investigating January 6th.

The Ginni Thomas texts create a conflict of interest for Justice Clarence Thomas as he hears cases pertaining to the insurrection. But the Supreme Court is not expected to do much to dispel notions of bias. Why?

Guest: Mark Joseph Stern, senior writer covering courts and the law for Slate.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Elena Schwartz, Carmel Delshad, Anna Rubanova, and Laura Spencer.