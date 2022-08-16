What the DOJ Should Do About Trump

What Next

One former federal prosecutor thinks the agency is missing an opportunity to explain its approach to the former president.

Episode Notes

After an FBI search of Mar-a-lago last week, it was revealed that Donald Trump is being investigated for federal crimes including violating the Espionage Act, obstruction of justice, and criminal handling of government records. How can the Justice Department do its job with the former president calling the investigation a hoax and his supporters demonstrating a willingness to respond violently? Who should be worried here?

Guest: Ankush Khardori, contributing writer for New York Magazine’s Intelligencer, and contributing editor at POLITICO Magazine.

