The Red States Punishing Green Businesses
The “party of big business” is using public funds to dictate how private companies invest.
Episode Notes
State treasurers in red states have been banding together to punish companies that are trying to divest themselves from the fossil fuel industry. But it isn’t clear if, say, BlackRock needs West Virginia more than West Virginia needs BlackRock. And this new front in the culture war may come with a bill that taxpayers have to pay.
Guest: David Gelles, correspondent on the Climate desk at The New York Times, covering the intersection of public policy and the private sector.
