Is This Climate Bill Worth the Wait?
And how long until we know it’s working?
Episode Notes
After decades of dragging their feet on action to slow climate change, the Senate passed what is modeled to be the most impactful climate policy yet. What’s in the Inflation Reduction Act, and how did Democrats finally get the mercurial Joe Manchin on board?
Guest: Robinson Meyer, staff writer at The Atlantic and author of the newsletter The Weekly Planet.
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Elena Schwartz, Carmel Delshad, and Madeline Ducharme, with help from Anna Rubanova, Anna Phillips, and Jared Downing.