The New Era of Child Labor
A teen girl vanished in Alabama. The search for her revealed kids as young as 12 working in an Alabama factory.
Episode Notes
With an ongoing labor shortage, companies turn to third-party labor brokers to fill jobs. But with little oversight and a surge of immigrants, the line between “ recruiter” and “ trafficker” gets blurred as vulnerable children are sent to work in dangerous conditions.
Guest: Mica Rosenberg, national immigration reporter for Reuters.
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Elena Schwartz, Carmel Delshad, and Madeline Ducharme, with help from Anna Rubanova, Anna Phillips, and Jared Downing.