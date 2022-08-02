What Next

Kansas’s Sketchy Abortion Vote

From confusing language to the election’s odd timing, conservative lawmakers are using every trick in the book to try and restrict access to reproductive healthcare.

Following a 2017 state supreme court decision, the right to an abortion is recognized by Kansas’s state constitution. But with some suspect scheduling and seemingly deliberately confusing language, citizens of Kansas are voting today on whether to return control over reproductive healthcare to the state’s deeply Republican legislature.

Guest: Stephen R. McAllister, former U.S. district attorney and University of Kansas law professor.

