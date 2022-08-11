What Next

The Crisis of Trust That Dobbs Created

A ruptured ectopic pregnancy left a Texas woman wondering if her treatment was delayed because of her state’s abortion ban.

Episode Notes

New abortion restrictions following the repeal of Roe v. Wade have turned some reproductive care into a criminal liability. After a traumatic ectopic pregnancy, one Texas woman is wondering whether state laws delayed her diagnosis and treatment, ultimately leaving her with a ruptured fallopian tube.

Guest: Fatima Abdelwahab of Houston, Texas.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Elena Schwartz, Carmel Delshad, and Madeline Ducharme, with help from Anna Rubanova, Anna Phillips, and Jared Downing.

