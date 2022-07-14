The Proud Boys’ New Plan for Power

The Proud Boys started as a loose coalition of men who filtered misogyny and racism through an ironic, “just joking” veneer. But once Donald Trump told them to “stand back and stand by” from the debate stage, it became clear that something more serious was happening. After taking part in the Jan. 6 insurrection, the Proud Boys have become even more active in GOP politics, choosing candidates, and even running candidates from their own ranks.

Guest: Andy Campbell, Senior Editor at HuffPost and author of upcoming book We Are Proud Boys.

