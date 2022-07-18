What Next

The Biden Problem

Why do party leaders keep getting caught flat-footed?

Episode Notes

Joe Biden broke through the Democratic primaries as the safe choice, the one to beat Trump and get stuff done by reaching across the aisle. But two years into his presidency, his approval rating has plunged, his own party has stymied most of his agenda, and the most effective political body in Washington is the conservative-majority Supreme Court. What’s Biden’s plan here?

Guest: Perry Bacon Jr., columnist for the Washington Post.

