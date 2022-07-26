The Worst Drought in 1,200 Years
The Southwest is struggling today, and it’s not prepared for what may follow tomorrow.
Episode Notes
The American southwest is in a megadrought. Water levels in lakes are dropping, threatening the local environment as well as agriculture, hydroelectric power, and the people living there. As global temperatures rise, it could be a preview of worse things to come.
Guest: Dr. Jason Smerdon, ocean and climate physicist, and Lamont research professor at the Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory of Columbia University and co-director at the Earth Institute Faculty.
