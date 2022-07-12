What Next

The Russians Invaded. The Opera Played On.

Facing bombardment and blockade, music has returned to Odesa’s storied theater.

Persistent Russian missile strikes since February and an ongoing blockade have silenced Odesa’s normally busy port—but not its 19th century opera house. Performances now end with a singing of the Ukrainian national anthem.

Guest: Ekaterina Tsymbalyuk, a soloist at the Odesa Opera.

The problem with the news right now? It’s everywhere. And each day, it can feel like we’re all just mindlessly scrolling. It’s why we created What Next. This short daily show is here to help you make sense of things. When the news feels overwhelming, we’re here to help you answer: What next? Look for new episodes every weekday morning.

