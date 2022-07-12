The Russians Invaded. The Opera Played On.
Facing bombardment and blockade, music has returned to Odesa’s storied theater.
Persistent Russian missile strikes since February and an ongoing blockade have silenced Odesa’s normally busy port—but not its 19th century opera house. Performances now end with a singing of the Ukrainian national anthem.
Guest: Ekaterina Tsymbalyuk, a soloist at the Odesa Opera.
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Elena Schwartz, Carmel Delshad, Madeline Ducharme, Anna Rubanova and Jared Downing.