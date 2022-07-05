What Next

A Fight to Put Abortion on Arizona’s Ballot

Activists need to collect hundreds of thousands of signatures in a few days to put abortion rights on the state’s ballot.

Episode Notes

After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the question of abortion rights became a state issue. Although Arizona was one of 26 states with so-called “zombie laws” that banned abortion when Roe was struck down, it’s also one of three states that lets its citizens write l amend the state’s constitution. Now, abortion rights activists are racing to collect more than 350,000 signatures by July 7 to put the question of abortion rights in the hands of Arizona voters.

Guest: Shasta McManus, activist and treasurer of Arizonans For Reproductive Freedom.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Elena Schwartz, Carmel Delshad, and Madeline Ducharme.

