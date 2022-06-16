What Next

Bill Barr Calls B.S. on Trump

Why the former attorney general has been particularly useful to the House Select Committee.

Episode Notes

The January 6th hearings have an unusual amount of spectacle for Capitol Hill, but they’re designed to do more than entertain.

Guest: Jeremy Stahl, Slate senior editor.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Elena Schwartz, Carmel Delshad, Anna Rubanova and Sam Kim.

The problem with the news right now? It’s everywhere. And each day, it can feel like we’re all just mindlessly scrolling. It’s why we created What Next. This short daily show is here to help you make sense of things. When the news feels overwhelming, we’re here to help you answer: What next? Look for new episodes every weekday morning.

