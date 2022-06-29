What Next

What Texas Can’t Forget

One state senator’s fight for Uvalde and for modest gun law changes in the Lone Star State.

Episode Notes

One tragedy replaces another in the headlines—that’s just how things go.

The Texas state legislature isn’t scheduled to convene until January 2023, when the shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde will no longer be fresh in people’s minds, and the momentum for changing Texas’s gun laws will be long gone. One state senator, however, won’t accept that.

Guest: Roland Gutierrez, Democratic Texas State Senator for District 19, which includes Uvalde.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Elena Schwartz, Carmel Delshad, and Madeline Ducharme.

