The Shocking Jan. 6 Hearing Was Not a Slam Dunk
Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony is a bombshell, but Trump’s still a long way from accountability.
Hutchinson was inside the White House as the Jan. 6 riot happened, and she testified that Trump knew an armed crowd was chanting “hang Mike Pence”—the thing that upset him most was not being able to join them.
Hutchinson’s testimony was the bombshell the committee had been waiting for. Is it enough to actually hold Donald Trump accountable?
Guest: Ben Mathis-Lilley, senior writer at Slate.
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Elena Schwartz, Carmel Delshad, and Madeline Ducharme.