The Poll Workers Targeted by Trump
The anger that exploded on Jan. 6 was being stoked for weeks.
Episode Notes
The third week of the House of Representatives investigation into the Jan. 6 riot is focusing on the weeks-long pressure campaign waged by Trump and his allies. Individuals around the country were harassed by Trump loyalists in order to change the election outcome. Trump’s “stochastic terrorism” campaign set the stage for what would happen at the capitol come January.
Guest: Ben Mathis-Lilley, Slate senior writer
Produced by Elena Schwartz, Carmel Delshad, and Mary Wilson, with help from Anna Rubanova and Jared Downing.