What The Jan. 6 Hearings Are Really About

Prime-time hearings, professionally produced for television—but can they make a difference?

Episode Notes

The House hearings to examine the events of Jan. 6, 2021, begin this week and the party lines are drawn. Republicans are calling the hearings a distraction from issues that voters care about—inflation, rising prices of gas and food. Democrats are trying to remind voters which party tried to override American democracy. Will it be enough to stem the “red tide” projected for fall midterms?

Guest: Jim Newell, senior politics writer at Slate.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Elena Schwartz, Carmel Delshad, Anna Rubanova and Sam Kim.

