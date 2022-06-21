An Overlooked Tool to Stop School Shootings
From a student-centered approach, “hardening” a school is obviously counter-productive.
Episode Notes
A school with armed teachers and every door locked sounds a lot more like a prison than a nourishing educational environment. How does the discussion around school shootings change when you switch your starting point from “how can we stop this?” to “what kind of world do we want to live in?”
Guest: Ron Avi Astor, professor of public affairs, social work, and education at UCLA.
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Elena Schwartz, Carmel Delshad, Anna Rubanova and Sam Kim.