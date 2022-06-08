Can 20 Years of Oversight Reform a Police Department?

Following a civil lawsuit with over 100 plaintiffs against a group of Oakland police officers known as “the Riders” in the early 2000s, the Oakland PD was put under federal oversight. Now after nearly two decades of reforms, backslides into scandals, and close watch from activists and the feds, Oakland can enter a probationary period. But has the culture of the department really changed?

Guest: Darwin BondGraham, News Editor of the Oaklandside and co-author of a forthcoming book about the Oakland police department. He and his partner Ali Winston have been covering the OPD for almost two decades.

