The State That Brought Down Roe

Mississippi voted down fetal personhood in 2011. In 2022, it was the state that flipped Roe v. Wade.

How did Mississippi go from resoundingly voting down a “fetal personhood” amendment in 2011 to being the state that brought down Roe v. Wade? Outsiders have long viewed the state as a potential fulcrum to overturn abortion laws in America, to the point where three different legislators introduced three identical bills to ban abortion 15 weeks after fertilization in 2018.

Guest: Ashton Pittman, senior reporter for the Mississippi Free Press.

