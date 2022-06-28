The State That Brought Down Roe
Mississippi voted down fetal personhood in 2011. In 2022, it was the state that flipped Roe v. Wade.
Episode Notes
How did Mississippi go from resoundingly voting down a “fetal personhood” amendment in 2011 to being the state that brought down Roe v. Wade? Outsiders have long viewed the state as a potential fulcrum to overturn abortion laws in America, to the point where three different legislators introduced three identical bills to ban abortion 15 weeks after fertilization in 2018.
Guest: Ashton Pittman, senior reporter for the Mississippi Free Press.
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Elena Schwartz, Carmel Delshad, Madeline Ducharme, Anna Rubanova and Jared Downing.