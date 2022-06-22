Why Biden Can’t Ice Out Saudi Arabia
The Kingdom buys its way out of the dog house.
On the campaign trail, Joe Biden called Saudi Arabia a “pariah” and said its ruling regime should be held accountable for the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. But now, rising oil prices have caused President Biden to soften his tone and plan a visit to Saudi Arabia next month. How much can the U.S. really demand of its allies?
Guest: Gregory Gause, head of the Department of International Affairs at the Bush School of Government and Public Service at Texas A&M University.
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Elena Schwartz, and Carmel Delshad, with help from Anna Rubanova.