How Gun-Makers Are Arming the Culture War

After a mass shooting, gun manufacturers follow a set playbook—they offer “thoughts and prayers,” go quiet, and wait for the bump in sales driven by fear of new gun restrictions. The company Daniel Defense’s products were used in Uvalde and in the 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas. Do they have a responsibility for how they market their rifles—or how their weapons are used?

Guest: Todd C. Frankel is an enterprise reporter on the Washington Post’s financial desk, covering people and policy.

