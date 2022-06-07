The Right’s Poll-Watching Army
They still don’t accept the last big election. They’re trying to help with the next one.
Republicans who still haven’t accepted that Joe Biden beat Donald Trump in 2020 are recruiting “a volunteer army” of poll watchers and poll workers for upcoming elections. For those who want transparent and fair elections, an influx of enthusiasm is theoretically a good thing. But if new poll workers and poll watchers have an agenda— chasing after fraud that didn’t happen—can they hurt more than they help?
Guest: Alexandra Berzon, investigative reporter for the New York Times.
Guest hosted by Mary C. Curtis, columnist at Roll Call and host of its Equal Time podcast.
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Elena Schwartz, and Carmel Delshad, with help from Anna Rubanova and Sam Kim.