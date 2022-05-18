What Next

No Lone Wolves

Why the mass shooting in Buffalo is part of a bigger movement.

A shooting Saturday at a supermarket in a predominantly-Black neighborhood in Buffalo left at least 10 people dead and three more injured. The suspected shooter left a manifesto riddled with racist ideology, laying out plans to specifically target Black people and citing the so-called “great replacement theory” as his motivation.

How much will white supremacist violence be a part of the everyday lives of Americans — and what’s being done to stop it?

Guest: Wesley Lowery, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist covering race in America.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Elena Schwartz, Carmel Delshad, Anna Rubanova and Sam Kim.

  Mary Harris is the host and managing editor of What Next, Slate's new daily news podcast. She has reported throughout the public radio system, for NPR, Marketplace, and WNYC.

