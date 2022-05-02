Mexico’s Disappearing Women
Despite all the outrage and protests, the abductions and femicides haven’t stopped.
Episode Notes
The body of 18-year-old Debanhi Escobar was discovered in late April, inside a water tank in a motel on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico—weeks after she went missing. The identity of her killer is still unknown.
The case has prompted a national outcry over the Mexican government’s consistent failure to deliver justice for missing women. But femicide in Mexico isn’t new, and past protests haven’t yielded meaningful change. Will this time be any different?
Guest: Oscar Lopez, reporter for the New York Times based in Mexico City.
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Elena Schwartz, Carmel Delshad, Anna Rubanova and Sam Kim.