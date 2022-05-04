The Supreme Court Tips Its Hand
Abortion rights in America are on borrowed time.
This week, Politico published a shocking leak from within the Supreme Court, indicating that a majority of the judges have voted to overturn Roe v. Wade. Beyond who leaked the draft opinion, questions remain about what the rollback of the landmark constitutional law will mean for abortion rights in America.
Guest: Dahlia Lithwick, Slate courts and law writer and host of the podcast Amicus.
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Elena Schwartz, Carmel Delshad, Anna Rubanova and Sam Kim.