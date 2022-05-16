The Evolution of Pro-Choice Messaging
How should supporters of reproductive rights talk about abortion now?
Episode Notes
The likely end of Roe v. Wade marks a bitter setback for the pro-choice movement. But the success of abortion legalization campaigns in Ireland and Argentina may be models for a way forward.
What are the ingredients for effective public messaging? What can American activists learn from the examples of international movements?
Guest: Anat Shenker-Osorio, communications researcher and campaign advisor, host of the podcast “Words To Win By.”
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Elena Schwartz, Carmel Delshad, Anna Rubanova, and Sam Kim.