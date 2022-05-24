New York State’s Redistricting Mess
The ongoing battle over New York State’s political map has national implications.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Podcast
If you can't access your feeds, please contact customer support.
Listen on your computer:
Apple Podcasts will only work on MacOS operating systems since Catalina. We do not support Android apps on desktop at this time.
Listen on your device:RECOMMENDED
These links will only work if you're on the device you listen to podcasts on. We do not support Stitcher at this time.
Set up manually:
Episode Notes
An effort to counterweight GOP-friendly maps in Ohio and Florida in New York state has backfired on the Democrats.
How did Democratic state politicians bungle their redistricting process? Will the error cost the party nationally?
Guest: Dave Wasserman, U.S. House editor of the nonpartisan @CookPolitical Report.
If you enjoy this show, please consider signing up for Slate Plus. Slate Plus members get benefits like zero ads on any Slate podcast, bonus episodes of shows like Slow Burn and Dear Prudence—and you’ll be supporting the work we do here on What Next. Sign up now at slate.com/whatnextplus to help support our work.
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Elena Schwartz, Carmel Delshad, Anna Rubanova, and Sam Kim.