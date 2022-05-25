The End of Ending the Pandemic
How treatments for addiction and HIV prevention can inform this moment—and the next—in the fight against COVID.
Episode Notes
More than a million people have died of COVID in America, and infection rates across the country are climbing again. But public officials seem reluctant to enact mask mandates or lockdowns this time around.
Doctors and scientists who work in public health are hoping that “harm reduction” techniques, which were developed to treat addiction and chronic illnesses, can tamp down this latest wave.
Guest: Dr. Deepika Slawek, Assistant Professor of Medicine at the Division of General Internal Medicine & an attending physician at Montefiore Comprehensive Family Care.
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Elena Schwartz, Carmel Delshad, Anna Rubanova, and Sam Kim.