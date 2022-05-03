The Michigan Democrat Who Said “Enough”
One freshman state senator shows Democrats how to parry Republican attacks designed to stoke fear and anger.
Episode Notes
Michigan state Senator Mallory McMorrow went viral in April for striking back at an extreme characterization made by a Republican colleague. The video of McMorrow’s speech—viewed over 14 million times—tells a bigger story about how national political rhetoric is affecting local political debates. But is the senator really demonstrating how to reset the terms of debate? Or is she just one more person who went viral for speaking to her echo chamber?
Guest: Mallory McMorrow, Michigan state senator representing Grand Oak and the suburbs north of Detroit.
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Elena Schwartz, Carmel Delshad, Anna Rubanova, and Sam Kim.