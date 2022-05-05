Depp v. Heard
Free speech and family law collide in a celebrity defamation trial.
Episode Notes
Johnny Depp’s defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard is making headlines—not just for the spectacle taking place within the courtroom, but for its implications for victims of domestic violence.
In a case of domestic ugliness, is it possible to know the truth? And does trying to uncover it through legal action serve anyone’s best interests?
Guest: John Culhane, professor at the Delaware Law School.
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Elena Schwartz, Carmel Delshad, Anna Rubanova, and Sam Kim.