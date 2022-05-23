Biden’s Student Loan Ambivalence
If only looking at debt made it disappear.
Episode Notes
President Biden ran on a promise to forgive $10,000 in student loans back in 2020—but so far, there hasn’t been much movement on that front. Between the pros, the cons, and the politics, one thing is clear: fixing higher education will take more than an executive order.
Guest: Jordan Weissmann, writer and editor focused on economics, public policy, and politics at Slate.
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Elena Schwartz, Carmel Delshad, Anna Rubanova and Sam Kim.