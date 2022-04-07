What Next

Who Can Hold Russia Accountable?

Ambassador Stephen Rapp says prosecutors are already collecting evidence of war crimes in Ukraine. Will it matter?

Episode Notes

In a speech before the United Nations, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of the worst war crimes since World War II. But whether there will be accountability on the international stage is a separate question—especially with Russia sitting permanently on the UN Security Council.

How difficult would it be to prove war crimes have in fact been committed in Ukraine? And even if they were, would Putin ever actually be punished?

Guest: Stephen Rapp, former United States Ambassador-at-Large for War Crimes Issues in the Office of Global Criminal Justice under President Obama.

