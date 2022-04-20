What Next

Biden’s Immigration Mess

The administration plans to rescind a Trump policy that limited immigration into the U.S. Why are Democrats running scared?

Pro-immigration advocates had high hopes when the Biden administration came to office that some of the harsher policies imposed by Trump would ease. Instead, immigration policy has been a mess inside the White House. The move to rescind Title 42, a health policy that the Trump administration used to restrict migration at the U.S.-Mexico border, is now further dividing Democrats.

Guest: Tyler Moran, former deputy assistant to President Biden and senior advisor for migration. Moran co-founded the Immigration Hub and has 20 years of experience developing and implementing immigration policy.

