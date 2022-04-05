The Fight Over Free Lunch
How inflation, supply chains, and a tussle in Congress are leaving a pandemic-era food program hanging in the balance.
Episode Notes
At the beginning of the pandemic, Congress loosened the rules around school lunch programs, and approved additional funding to help schools provide more meals to more kids. But those allowances are set to expire on June 30, leaving schools desperate for help as they anticipate a future of less funding and less flexibility.
Guest: Helena Bottemiller Evich, senior food and agriculture reporter at Politico.
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Elena Schwartz, Carmel Delshad, Anna Rubanova and Laura Spencer.