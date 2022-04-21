What Next

Putin’s Hunger for Money

Why Bill Browder, formerly one of Russia’s biggest investors, thinks the war in Ukraine is all about money.

Bill Browder has been sounding the alarm about Vladimir Putin for decades. Formerly one of Russia’s largest foreign investors, Browder has made it his life’s work to expose corruption in the country. Unsurprisingly, he’s one of Putin’s personal targets. Browder believes that money is what’s really driving the war in Ukraine.

Guest: Bill Browder, founder and CEO of Hermitage Capital Management. Browder ran the largest foreign investment firm in Russia until 2005, when he was kicked out of the country. His new book is Freezing Order: A True Story of Money Laundering, Murder, and Surviving Vladimir Putin’s Wrath.

