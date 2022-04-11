From Homeless to Housing Reporter
How living in a car for a year helped shape one journalist’s trajectory.
Episode Notes
How the experience of living in his car years ago helped reporter Ethan Ward focus his coverage of homelessness and housing in Los Angeles.
Guest: Ethan Ward, unhoused communities reporter for KPCC and LAist.
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Elena Schwartz, Carmel Delshad, Anna Rubanova, and Laura Spencer.