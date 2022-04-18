Cracking Down on Ghost Guns
Biden wants to regulate homemade weapons. Will it make a difference?
Episode Notes
The Biden Administration recently announced a new policy aimed at cracking down on ghost guns —homemade weapons without serial numbers, making them harder to trace. But with gun violence on the rise, will this particular move make a meaningful difference?
Guest: David Chipman, senior policy advisor at Giffords, a gun violence prevention organization.
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Elena Schwartz, Carmel Delshad, Anna Rubanova and Laura Spencer.