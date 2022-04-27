The Crisis in Special Education
States are mandated to provide quality education for students with disabilities. What’s getting in the way?
Episode Notes
Federal law guarantees that students with disabilities have access to special educators. But widespread teacher shortages mean that these students are often being taught by people without the mandated qualifications – or by no one at all.
Guest: Dylan Peers McCoy, investigative reporter on WFYI’s education team.
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Elena Schwartz, Carmel Delshad, Anna Rubanova, and Sam Kim.