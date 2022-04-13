Disney vs. DeSantis

What Next

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and the Walt Disney Company are at odds over a controversial Florida law dubbed “don’t say gay,” which would limit instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in public schools. While DeSantis is a big supporter of the legislation, Disney’s CEO Bob Chapek eventually came out against it, vowing to work to repeal the law and setting up a showdown between the governor and the entertainment giant.

Guest: Mary Ellen Klas, Capitol bureau chief for the Miami Herald in Tallahassee, Florida.

