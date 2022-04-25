What Next

The Librarians Fighting Book Bans

“The whole point [of a library] is to provide a wide variety of viewpoints and let the reader decide.”

Episode Notes

Carolyn Foote was furious when Republican lawmakers in Texas singled out hundreds of books about race or sexuality for removal from school libraries. So she and a group of other librarians stepped into the fray to push back against what they see as harmful censorship.

Guest: Carolyn Foote, former librarian for schools outside Austin, Texas.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Elena Schwartz, Carmel Delshad, Anna Rubanova, and Sam Kim.

