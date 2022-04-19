A Caseworker Quits Over Texas’ Trans Kids Policy
One transgender man quit his job as a child welfare worker in Texas after having to investigate families of trans kids for child abuse.
Morgan Davis saw his job as an investigator in the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services as a calling. As a transgender man, he joined the child welfare agency to be the advocate he never had while growing up. But Davis eventually quit, following Governor Greg Abbott’s order to investigate the families of transgender children. While Abbott’s order is currently paused due to an injunction, many families are still left in limbo due to open cases – and other child welfare workers are handing in their notices.
Guest: Morgan Davis, investigator at the Travis County office of the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Elena Schwartz, Carmel Delshad and Anna Rubanova.