Where Is Brittney Griner?
The WNBA star has been detained by Russia since mid-February, with no signs of release on the horizon.
Episode Notes
In February, WNBA star Brittney Griner was arrested at an airport near Moscow for allegedly possessing hash oil in her carry-on luggage. She’s been held in a Russian prison ever since—and a court recently extended her detention until May 19.
Why is Russia pursuing charges so vigorously against an American basketball player with a large Russian fanbase? And how long could it be until Griner gets to go home?
Guest: Meredith Cash, sports reporter for Insider.
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Elena Schwartz, Carmel Delshad, Anna Rubanova, and Laura Spencer.