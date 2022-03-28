What Next

Where Is Brittney Griner?

The WNBA star has been detained by Russia since mid-February, with no signs of release on the horizon.

Episode Notes

In February, WNBA star Brittney Griner was arrested at an airport near Moscow for allegedly possessing hash oil in her carry-on luggage. She’s been held in a Russian prison ever since—and a court recently extended her detention until May 19.

Why is Russia pursuing charges so vigorously against an American basketball player with a large Russian fanbase? And how long could it be until Griner gets to go home?

Guest: Meredith Cash, sports reporter for Insider.

The problem with the news right now? It’s everywhere. And each day, it can feel like we’re all just mindlessly scrolling. It’s why we created What Next. This short daily show is here to help you make sense of things. When the news feels overwhelming, we’re here to help you answer: What next? Look for new episodes every weekday morning.

