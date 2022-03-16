The Russian Media Crackdown
It’s getting harder for Russians to cut through the noise of state propaganda and censorship.
Episode Notes
Russian state propaganda has kicked into overdrive as its war on Ukraine continues. State news depicts Ukrainians as the aggressors and the Kremlin’s military as a heroic force. In times like these, how can Russians get accurate information?
Guest: Kevin Rothrock, managing editor of the English side of Meduza and host of the podcast “The Russia Guy.”
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Elena Schwartz, Carmel Delshad, Anna Rubanova and Laura Spencer.