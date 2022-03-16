What Next

The Russian Media Crackdown

It’s getting harder for Russians to cut through the noise of state propaganda and censorship.

Episode Notes

Russian state propaganda has kicked into overdrive as its war on Ukraine continues. State news depicts Ukrainians as the aggressors and the Kremlin’s military as a heroic force. In times like these, how can Russians get accurate information?

Guest: Kevin Rothrock, managing editor of the English side of Meduza and host of the podcast “The Russia Guy.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Elena Schwartz, Carmel Delshad, Anna Rubanova and Laura Spencer.

  • Mary Harris is the host and managing editor of What Next, Slate's new daily news podcast. She has reported throughout the public radio system, for NPR, Marketplace, and WNYC.

