Ginni Thomas Wanted a Revolution

How the wife of a Supreme Court justice found herself at the center of the January 6th insurrection — and a congressional investigation.

Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, is a fervent right-wing activist. She was also a supporter of the attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results, as evidenced by a batch of texts shared with the congressional committee investigating January 6th.

The Ginni Thomas texts create a conflict of interest for Justice Clarence Thomas as he hears cases pertaining to the insurrection. But the Supreme Court is not expected to do much to dispel notions of bias. Why?

Guest: Mark Joseph Stern, senior writer covering courts and the law for Slate.

