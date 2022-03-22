What Next

A Stalemate in Ukraine

An impasse doesn’t mean everyone goes home. It means the world witnesses a stupefying, deadly slog.

Episode Notes

It’s been more than three weeks since Russia declared war on Ukraine. Here’s how each country is preparing for the next brutal stage of this conflict.

Guest: Fred Kaplan covers national security for Slate and is the author of The Bomb: Presidents, Generals, and the Secret History of Nuclear War.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Elena Schwartz, Carmel Delshad, Anna Rubanova, and Laura Spencer.

