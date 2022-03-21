What Next

What the Sackler Family Won

The people behind Purdue Pharma and the reckless marketing of OxyContin are about to pay out billions in return for civil immunity.

A very strange bankruptcy case is coming to a close. Its settlement hinges not on payments rendered or bills neglected, but on the pain of millions of American families who slid into the jaws of the opioid crisis. Now, the people who set off the crisis are about to settle their debts.

Guest: Brian Mann, reporter on addiction for NPR.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Elena Schwartz, Carmel Delshad, Anna Rubanova, and Laura Spencer.

