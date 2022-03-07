What Next

The *New* New Phase of the Pandemic

With fresh guidelines from the CDC, the majority of Americans can now go mask free. Is it ok to stop worrying?

Episode Notes

The Biden administration’s new pandemic rules and countermeasures intend to bring us into a “new phase of the pandemic.” The CDC also released new guidelines for masking, and now about 70% of Americans can go mask free. What do these new guidelines actually say about what stage of the pandemic we’re in?

Guest: Megan Ranney, emergency room doctor at Brown Emergency Medicine.

